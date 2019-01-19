‘We Have Been Ruled Not Led For The Past 50 Years’ – Durotoye

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The presidential candidate of the Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), Mr Fela Durotoye, says the reason Nigeria has not been able to attain her full potential is because the nation has been ruled for the past 50 years rather than being led.

Durotoye stated this on Saturday during the NEDG/BON presidential debate at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

He said, “Why haven’t we fulfilled our nation’s potentials? Because we have been ruled and not led for the last 50 odd years” adding, “Rulers suppress the potentials of others whereas leaders support those people to release their potentials.”

Durotoye explained that he got into the race because of his zeal to serve the people of the country.

The ANN presidential candidate said he is a leadership expert that has helped others to discover their potentials.

“I am a leadership expert. I have served the people of Nigeria, I have helped businesses for the last 27 years of my career.

“I currently mentor over 10,000 business leaders and 20,000 business professionals on the Fela Durotoye Leadership network. I have dedicated my life to the service of the people of Nigeria,” he stated.

When asked why he is running for the highest office in the land, he explained that the nation’s leaders over the years have failed the masses.

Durotoye also stated his commitment to the prosperity of all Nigeria if given the opportunity to govern Africa most populous nation.