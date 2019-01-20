2019: PDP Rejects INEC’s Alleged ‘Move’ To Accommodate APC In Rivers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the alleged move by the INEC to accommodate the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the general elections in Rivers state is one that casts aspersions on the credibility of the electoral umpire.

PDP said its position is predicated on the “unacceptable and compromising suggestion by INEC, through its National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, that certain circumstances could lead to the postponement of election, in Rivers State, to accommodate the APC, which currently do not have candidates in the elections, following the quashing of its congresses in the state by the Court”.

In a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, The party said such suggestion by INEC is distasteful.

PDP said the move is unjust and does not breed confidence in the electorate as regards the ability of INEC to deliver a free, fair and credible election in Rivers state and across the nation.

Currently, the APC is not on the ballot and has no candidates for the governorship, Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly elections in Rivers and Zamfara states following the voiding of the APC congresses in these states by the court.

“In line with this reality, the ballot paper in all elections in Rivers and Zamfara states must, under no circumstance, bear the logo of the APC,” the PDP said.

The PDP insisted that INEC must base all its actions and contemplations for the elections on this reality and should under no circumstance predicate any action on a hypothetical condition.

The party claimed that “Mr Okoye’s advocacy for the APC detracts from the commission’s neutrality” adding that it suggests a compromised umpire.

The PDP charged the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to be appropriately guided in the conduct of the general elections, and called on all Nigerians to unite in condemnation of all cowardly schemes which will mar the credibility of the coming polls.