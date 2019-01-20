African Union Cancels Delegation To DR Congo Over Vote Result

The African Union has cancelled a delegation to DR Congo over the country’s disputed presidential election after the Constitutional Court declared Felix Tshisekedi the victor, an AU source said Sunday.

At a summit on Thursday, AU leaders had cited “serious doubts” about the election figures and called for the final results to be delayed.

The mission to Kinshasa, to be led by AU chairman Paul Kagame, the Rwandan president, and AU Commission president Moussa Faki of Chad, had been set for Monday.