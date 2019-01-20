How Timi Dakolo United Presidential Candidates With Powerful Patriotic Song

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Popular musician Timi Dakolo united the presidential candidates with the rendition of his song titled “Great Nation”.

The emotional song got the candidate holding hands and singing along as the song was being rendered after they revealed their plans for the Nigerian people.

The Presidential Debate which was organised by NEDG/BON had candidates from the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Alliance for New Democracy (ANN), and Young Progressives Party (YPP).

Five Presidential candidates were expected at the event while two were absent, they are President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).