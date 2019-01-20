Nigeria Deserves Better Than What Buhari Is Capable Of Offering – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo says President Muhammadu Buhari does not have the capacity to offer Nigeria what it really deserves.

He made the comment on Sunday while addressing reporters at his residence in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former President believes the country deserves a better government and asked Nigerians to appreciate what President Buhari has been able to deliver so far.

He said, “While Nigeria must appreciate Buhari for the little he has done and allow him to depart for home in peace if he allows peaceful and credible elections, we must also tell ourselves that Nigeria deserves better at this point in time than what Buhari is capable of offering.”

“History will note that he has been here; Nigeria now needs a man with better physical and mental soundness with an active mind and intellect,” Obasanjo added.

“Let me say again that Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians and exists for the benefit of all Nigerians and non-Nigerians who desire to live or do business in and with Nigeria.”

Obasanjo made the remarks in an open letter entitled “Point for Concern and Action”.

He read an excerpt of the letter to reporters in the video below.

The former president accused President Buhari of returning the country to the era when state institutions were used to fight perceived enemies of the government.

According to him, the President is putting into practice the lessons he allegedly learned from late General Sani Abacha.

“Today, another Abacha Era is here. The security institutions are being misused to fight all critics and opponents of Buhari and to derail our fledgeling democracy,” Obasanjo alleged.

“EFCC, Police and Code of Conduct Tribunal are also being equally misused to deal with those Buhari sees as enemies for criticising him or as those who may not do his bidding in manipulating election results.”