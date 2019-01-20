President Buhari Commissions Baro Inland Water Port In Niger State

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday commissioned the Baro Inland Water Port in Niger State.

The Baro contract which cost N5.8billion was originally awarded in 2011/12, the port was built by CGCC Global Project Nigeria Ltd.

It has a quay length of 150 metres, cargo stacking yard of 7,000 square metres, a transit she’d of 3,600 square metres and an estimated capacity of 5,000 TEU at a time.

The Managing Director, National Inland Waterways Authority, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora said the completion of the port which was abandoned by previous government’s will ensure the effective evacuation of farm produce and other commodities from Baro town.

Governor Abubakar Bello on his part believes the port is a stepping stone for Creating Baro International Port City that will give Niger State global visibility and an effective source of sustainable income.

He said plan is underway for the acquisition of 728 Square Kilometres of land for the Master Plan for the proposed Baro Smart International Port City and Regional Plan for Greater Baro Development Area, implementation of a rapid economic empowerment programme for the residents of Baro and its environs and the development of Baro International Port City.

After the commission ceremony, President Buhari later held a campaign rally in Minna, the Niger State capital.

There the president addressed a mammoth crowd and revealed what he would do for the people if re-elected.

“From Baro to Minna I saw people there, I also saw your leaders, including the traditional leaders, the Governor, Commissioners, and lawmakers who came to receive me at the Airport.

“What I want to say, I have already told your leaders. But, I want you to hear from my mouth, so that you will understand that this government, since inception, is doing it’s best.

“The railway project from Lagos to Ibadan, which will pass through Minna to Kaduna is ongoing.

“Secondly, the Standard Rail gauge which will run from Minna to Abuja and they rehabilitation of the rail line from Minna to Baro are ongoing.

“In the area of road construction, we are dualizing the road from Suleja to Minna. The rehabilitation of Lambata to Bida road, Mokwa-Tegina-Kaduna road, Bokani-Kontagora road, New Busa-Kayama road are all ongoing.

“Also, the construction of Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Dam to boost power generation is also ongoing, in addition to the Auna Irrigation project.

“So, by the grace of God, this government will continue with those projects. Therefore, I want to assure you that we will continue to take care of your needs. We will keep to our promises, and we will carry out more projects for you.

“May Allah give us a bumper harvest. May God give us a bumper harvest.

“So, what I want during elections, as already said by the National Chairman and your Governor, from top to bottom vote for APC and from bottom to top, vote APC.

It’s only APC! It’s only APC!”President Buhari told the people.

In a similar vein, Oshiomhole said Nigerians must open their eyes to vote for APC because the ballot paper will be too long because of the political parties participating in the election.

Oshiomole expressed confidence in the victory of the APC.

He said although APC cannot claim it has made enough progress, there is no country that can experience transformation in a country which has been looted and enmeshed in so much decay.