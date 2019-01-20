Troops Kill Two Boko Haram Terrorists, Rescue Two Women

Troops have killed two suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Borno State.

The Deputy Director of Public Relations of Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole, Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, revealed this in a statement on Sunday.

He explained that troops of 112 Task Force Battalion were conducting clearance operation in the general area of Zaza, Kajeri Maye, and Kajeri Mai Burem villages when they engaged the insurgents in a gunfight.

The incident, according to Colonel Nwachukwu, occurred on Saturday in Mafa Local Government Area of Borno State.

“The terrorists who had infiltrated Kajeri Maye village to unleash mayhem on the communities ran out of luck, as the vigilant troops projected their clearance operation to the village and fiercely engaged the terrorists in combat, killing two of them,” he said.

During the operation, the gallant troops also rescued two women who had been held hostage by the terrorists.

The freed victims have since been handed over to officials of the Internally Displaced Persons’ camp in Mafa.

The troops also recovered some weapons in the course of the operation which included one primed 36 hand grenade, two Dane guns, one locally fabricated short barrel gun and two mobile phones.

Other items recovered are one Ak 47 rifle magazine, 17 rounds of anti-aircraft gun ammunition, 27 rounds of 7.62 mm special ammunition, and 22 rounds of 7.62 mm NATO ammunition.

The Theatre Command spokesperson disclosed further that the troops were on the trail of other Boko Haram insurgents who escaped the onslaught.

He added that they would continue with the clearance operations to seek out and destroy any existing terrorists’ camp in the general area.

See the photos below;