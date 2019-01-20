UN Condemns ‘Vile’ Killing Of Its Peacekeepers In Mali

Channels Television  
Updated

 

The United Nation’s spokesman in Mali condemned the killing of at least eight UN peacekeepers in a “vile and criminal attack” on their base in the northeast early Sunday.

“Peacekeepers of the MINUSMA force at Aguelhok fought off a sophisticated attack by assailants who arrived on several armed vehicles,” said Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the UN’s special representative for Mali.

Eight peacekeepers have so far been confirmed dead and several others were wounded, he added in a statement.

The “cowardly” attack, he added, “illustrates the determination of the terrorists to sow chaos.

“It demands a robust, immediate and concerted response from all forces to destroy the peril of terrorism in the Sahel.”

AFP



More on Africa

African Union Cancels Delegation To DR Congo Over Vote Result

Regional Powers Back Tshisekedi As DRC Leader Despite Dispute

DRC Court Confirms Tshisekedi Winner Of Disputed Presidential Election

Sudan Protesters Plan March On Parliament, More Demos

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV