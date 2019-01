The presidential candidates of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Obiageli Ezekwesili; Alliance for New Democracy (ANN), Mr Fela Durotoye; and Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, on Saturday participated in the NEDG/BON Presidential debate in Abuja.

Which of them do you think performed best at the debate?

In case you missed the debate or want another look, watch it below: