ASUU: FG Commences Meeting With Striking Lecturers

The Federal Government has commenced the meeting with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the lingering strike.

Chris Ngige, the minister of Labour and Employment, is in attendance along with the striking lecturers.

The Minister says he is worried over the delay in suspending the strike after the last meeting where some funds were released by the Federal Government to pay salaries shortfalls.

But the President of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi said that they want the Federal government to get it right this time around, especially issues revolving around University revitalization in order to ensure that graduates from Nigeria Universities can be proud of their certificates.

ASUU began the nationwide strike in November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, the Ondo State capital.

The industrial action was to protest the poor funding of Nigerian Universities and the alleged plot to increase students’ fees in some institutions.

Among other issues raised by the union include the introduction of an education bank and the non-implementation of previous agreements.

The meeting is now in a technical session.