PDP Presidential Council Calls On INEC To Be Transparent In Conducting Elections

The Presidential Council of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be transparent in conducting the general elections.

The party stated this on Monday in a statement by the Director, Media, and Publicity, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan.

He said, “We challenge INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to rise above the manifest compromises and conduct the 2019 general elections in

a transparent manner.

“The entire nation is worried and the palpable fear of every Nigerian today is whether Mahmood Yakubu can conduct an election, which will

indeed be free, fair, credible and transparent”.

The party called on the INEC chairman to resist any pressure and ensure that underage and unregistered voters do not participate in the elections.

The PDP alleged that there are plans of employing Ad-hoc staff that will function as electoral officers ‘particularly in the Presidential election which has already been compromised to favour the APC under Mahmood Yakubu’s watch’.

“Presently, more than half of the card readers to be used in the elections have been rendered obsolete and non-functional.

“We have less than 30 days to the elections and these card readers have not been upgraded. We have it on good authority that these will be used to create confusion on election days and facilitate the use of incident form, which will hamper transparency”, the party further stated.

The PDP, therefore, charged the INEC boss to demonstrate his credibility and ability to conduct free, fair and transparent elections by taking urgent and decisive steps to show that he has not been compromised.

“To do this, we demand that Prof. Mahmood Yakubu immediately rejig the electoral guidelines in a way that accreditation must be first concluded, the number of accredited voters ascertained and openly announced before actual voting.

“Anything short of this will only validate the position of Nigerians that INEC has been compromised by the APC”.