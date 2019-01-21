One Killed, 13 Injured As Truck Rams Into Vehicles In Niger

One person has been confirmed killed following a road crash involving eight vehicles along the Minna-Suleja Road in Niger State.

The Unit Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Suleja Unit, Mr Olayinka Akande, disclosed this to Channels Television on Monday.

He also revealed that 13 other people were injured in the incident which occurred at about 5:30 in the evening in Suleja Local Government Area of the state.

Akande explained that the accident occurred after a truck lost its brake and rammed into oncoming vehicles.

He said this led to the death of a female passenger in one of the affected vehicles.

The FRSC official blamed the incident on over speeding and wrongful overtaking which he said resulted in the loss of control by the truck in question.

He said the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue while the injured have been taken to the General Hospital, Suleja for medical attention.

See photos from the scene of the accident below;