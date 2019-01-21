Police To Re-arraign Dino Melaye Tuesday, On Fresh Charges

The lawmaker representing Kogi West at the National Assembly, Senate Dino Melaye, will be re-arraigned on Tuesday, Channels Television has gathered.

This comes as Senator Melaye says he is still being held by the police in their custody.

He claimed to have met all bail conditions within the realm of the order by a court for his detention over allegations that his supporters shot a police officer last year in Kogi State.

The lawmaker said he may not be going home just yet, at least as far as his expectations were concerned as he has been charged with fresh charges.

READ ALSO: Security Operatives Move Dino Melaye From Police Clinic

He added that the police have concluded plans to arraign him before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on nine counts on January 21.

The charges, according to him, border on illegal obstruction and resistance to lawful arrest.

On Friday last week, a High Court in Abuja granted the senator bail on health grounds after almost two weeks in police detention.

Senator Melaye alleged that despite meeting the bail conditions which included presenting three sureties who reside and have properties in the nation’s capital, the police have refused to let him go home.

The lawmaker was taken into custody on January 4 after the police laid siege to his Abuja residence for about eight days.

He was declared wanted by the police for alleged criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide which he reportedly committed on July 19, 2018.