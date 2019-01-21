Zimbabwe Court Rules Against Internet Shutdown
Zimbabwe’s High Court on Monday ruled that State Security Minister Owen Ncube had no power to order the internet shutdown which took place during last week’s nationwide protests.
“It has become very clear that the minister had no authority to make that directive,” judge Owen Tagu said in a case brought by human rights lawyers and journalists.
The shutdown occurred as the security forces cracked down on protesters following a wave of demonstrations which turned violent.
AFP
