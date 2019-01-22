Air Force Redeploys 27 Air Vice-Marshals, 45 Senior Officers

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has redeployed 27 Air Vice-Marshals and 45 other senior officers in the service.

NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, announced this in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, this followed the recent promotion of the senior officers to the next higher ranks and the retirement of some senior officers of air rank.

Air Commodore Daramola explained that it has become necessary to reorganise and ensure the officers hold appropriate appointments for operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The other 45 senior officers captured in the redeployment comprise 30 Air Commodores, eight Group Captains, four Wing Commanders, and three Squadron Leaders.

The new postings affected AVM Emmanuel Anebi who is now the Chief of Policy and Plans Headquarters NAF, and AVM Nurudeen Balogun who has been appointed as the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans at the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

In addition, AVM Charles Otegbade has been appointed as the College Secretary, National Defence College, while AVM Rufus Ojuawo is taking over as the Chairman of Air Expo and International Liaison Secretariat.

Other appointments include those of AVM Napoleon Bali as the new Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Special Operations Command, Bauchi; AVM Oladayo Amao as the new Chief of Training and Operations at HQ NAF; AVM Abdulganiyu Olabisi as the new AOC Logistics Command, Ikeja; and AVM John Baba as the new AOC Tactical Air Command.

Likewise, AVM Mahmoud Ahmed has been redeployed as the Air Secretary HQ NAF, AVM Remigus Ekeh appointed as the new Chief of Standards and Evaluation at HQ NAF, while AVM Ibukun Ojeyemi is the new Director of Policy at HQ NAF.

AVM Musibau Olatunji is now also the Director of Air Engineering at HQ NAF and AVM Peter Uzezi has been appointed as the new AOC Mobility Command.

Also appointed are AVM Dahiru Sanda – Directing Staff at National Institute of Policy and Strategic studies; AVM Ismaila Yahaya – Director of Training at HQ NAF; AVM Idi Lubo – Director NAF Transformation at HQ NAF; AVM Mohammed Yakubu – Chief of Logistics HQ NAF; and AVM Emmanuel Wonah – Director of Sports at DHQ.

Similarly, AVM Paul Jemitola has been appointed as the new Director Research and Development at HQ NAF, AVM Anderson Kassimu as Director Civil Military Relations at DHQ. and AVM Ibrahim Ali as the new Deputy Commandant, Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna.

AVM Musa Tanko is to take over as Director of Space Utilisation at DHQ while AVM Musa Muktar has been redeployed as the new Chief of Aircraft Engineering at HQ NAF.

In addition, AVM Maxwell Nnaji has been appointed as the new Chief of Communication Information Systems at HQ NAF, AVM Emmanuel Chukwu as the new Director Earth Observation at Defence Space Administration, AVM Aliyu Bello as the new Chief of Staff at Headquarters Special Operations Command, while AVM Olusegun Philip is to take over as the new Director of Evaluation at HQ NAF.

Meanwhile, Air Commodore Abraham Adole has been appointed as the Principal Air Staff Officer to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Commodore Ayodele Laoye as Director of Procurement, and Group Captain Jika Sanda as the Director of Legal Services HQ NAF.

The newly posted and redeployed senior officers are expected to take over their new offices not later than Friday.