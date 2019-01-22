House Of Reps Steps Down Second Reading Of 2019 Appropriation Bill Again

The House of Representatives has stepped down the second reading of the 2019 Appropriation Bill for a second time.

This is to enable members to properly study the bill before the commencement of the debate on it.

The Bill was first stepped down on January 16 due to poor circulation of copies of the bill to lawmakers.

According to the Deputy Speaker who is presiding over plenary, the second reading will now take place on January 23, 2019.

More to follow…