Obasanjo And Buhari Meet, Shake Hands At Council Of State Meeting [PHOTOS]

Two days after former President Olusegun Obasanjo released a statement condemning the Buhari administration, both men have met at the Council of State meeting taking place in Abuja.

It is the first time they would be meeting since the former president began to publicly criticise the Buhari administration.

In a statement on Sunday, entitled ‘Points for Concern and Action’, Obasanjo slammed President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged intimidation of those perceived to be critics of his government.

RELATED

‘We Will Teach Obasanjo And PDP, A Political Lesson’ — Presidency (Full Statement)

‘Points For Concern And Action’: Obasanjo’s Full Statement On Buhari, CJN’s Trial, Others

Saraki, Jonathan, Others Attend Council Of State Meeting

He said the President lacks that capacity to offer Nigeria what it deserves at this point in time.

The elder statesman also accused President Buhari of returning the country to the era of late General Sani Abacha and asked Nigerians to elect only leaders that can put Nigeria on the path of progress.

In a swift reaction, the presidency said that it would teach Obasanjo and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) a political lesson in the forthcoming presidential elections.

Today, however, both men were seen shaking hands as the National Council of State meeting kicked off in Abuja.

It is the third meeting to hold under the Buhari administration and the first this year.

Others in attendance are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Governors of Zamfara, Kebbi, Plateau, Lagos, Borno, Ebonyi and members of Cabinet.

Former Heads of State, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ernest Shonekan, Abdulsalami Abubakar, Former Chief Justices of Nigeria as well as the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, are present.

Channels Television gathered that the meeting would focus on the general elections.