Abdulsalami, Jonathan, Shonekan, Others Attend Council Of State Meeting

The National Council of State meeting is underway in Abuja with President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding.

It is the third meeting to hold under his administration and the first this year.

Those in attendance are the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former President, Goodluck Jonathan, Governors of Zamfara, Kebbi, Plateau, Lagos, Borno, Ebonyi and members of Cabinet.

Others present include former Heads of State, Olusegun Obasanjo, Ernest Shonekan, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Former Chief Justices of Nigeria.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, is also present and Channels Television gathered that the meeting would focus on the general elections.

Details later…