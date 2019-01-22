Senate Adjourns Plenary Over Absence Of Most Lawmakers

The Senate has adjourned sitting until Wednesday, January 23, 2019, following the absence of the majority of lawmakers at Plenary on Tuesday morning.

Only Six Senators were present at the Senate Chamber as at 10:30 am when Senate President Bukola Saraki called for the resumption of legislative proceedings for the week.

The Chief Whip, Senator Olusola Adeyeye, called for an adjournment because the number of lawmakers available cannot form a quorum as required.

It is alleged that the Senators are concentrating on the preparations for the general elections.