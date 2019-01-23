Alleged N1.6bn Fraud: Dudafa Pleads ‘Not Guilty’, Asks Court To Quash Charges                                   

A former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on domestic affairs, Mr Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, has insisted that he is innocent over the N1.6 billion fraud charges levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dudafa told a Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday that contrary to EFCC’s allegation, the money traced to him belonged to the Anglican Communion of Otuoke community in Bayelsa State.

READ ALSO: Alleged N1.6bn Money Laundering: Jonathan’s Former Aide, One Other Ask Court To Free Them

According to the former presidential aide, the fund was received at the fundraiser organised by the church and former President Jonathan being the grand patron of the Anglican church.

He said that he could not be held liable for movement of cash as he acted under the instructions of the former President.

Having heard his submission, presiding judge, Justice Idris adjourned till February 25, 2019, for the adoption of final written addresses, after which a date would be fixed for judgement.