PDP Tackles Tinubu Over Comment On Obasanjo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reprimanded Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his comments against former President Olusegun Obasanjo, describing it as “disrespectful, reckless, unguarded and indecorous”.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, had earlier in week criticised the former President for his comments concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Tinubu faulted Obasanjo for criticising President Buhari, saying the contributions of the former President to political discourse were “shameful”.

In reaction to Tinubu’s statement, PDP through its campaign spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC chieftain’s retort former sounded like a “disrobed ruler facing a pang of defeat as he watches his empire being legitimately taken”.

The party said it there is no way Tinubu can claim to be a true democrat and continue to support and defend President Muhammadu Buhari.

PDP also alleged that the APC chieftain has been rigging elections for the ruling party.

“His reliance on rigging was typified in the Osun election where results were manipulated in order not to “disgrace” the fading politics of the Asiwaju of Lagos.

“Let it be placed on record that the story of that election has not been fully told by Tinubu in his snide remarks against President Obasanjo. He chose to be silent on that phone call which was clandestinely put across to Abuja, consequent upon which INEC declared an election already won by the PDP, as inconclusive. Since the matter is in court, we will not join Tinubu in abusing court processes,” PDP said.

The party further stated that President Obasanjo, contrary to Tinubu’s claims, “did not at any time, assure our party that he holds sway throughout the southwest and as such will deliver Osun state to the PDP”.

PDP further said “It is also important to state that the people’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, did not also claim to have rigged election in the South West. However, if Tinubu today denies his affinity with Atiku Abubakar, which is well known in the entire nation, then he can deny even his own existence”.

The opposition party opined that it is an established fact that Obasanjo remains a statesman and a global figure who always speak the truth to power and put the interest of our nation above all.

“It is on record that President Obasanjo and PDP genuinely fought corruption in this country. With the establishment of ICPC, EFCC, SFIU in the police as well as the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to investigate economic crimes and corruption activities, as well as the trial of Nigerians, believed to have committed wrongdoings.

“Under President Obasanjo, there were no sacred cows in the fight against corruption, unlike what we are witnessing today, in which corruption has become pervasive under the nose of President Buhari in the presidential villa”.

Speaking on TraderMoni, the PDP said it is ridiculous that Tinubu can attempt to justify the sharing of N10,000 each to traders, in the market by Vice President Yemi Osibanjo.

“The PDP believes that Asiwaju of Lagos has not read and like President Buhari is also unaware that the same poor people which Osinbajo claimed to be helping with his ‘TraderMoni’ voodoo, chased him out of the UTC market in Abuja,” PDP claimed.

“In modern-day governance, leaders do not give handouts to the citizens, they create an enabling environment for them to prosper. We challenge Asiwaju of Lagos to go round the markets of Idumota, Alaba, Ikeja Yaba and ask the traders if the N10,000 has yielded them the profit to purchase hotels, oil companies, airlines, and tax collecting agencies” the PDP asserted.

The party claimed that Tinubu is now overreaching himself and denigrating his benefactors like “Atiku Abubakar” because he has been handed the position of co-chairman for the Buhari presidential campaign.