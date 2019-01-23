Presidency Transmits Minimum Wage Bill To NASS

The presidency says it has transmitted the National Minimum Wage Bill to both chambers of the National Assembly.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, confirmed this to Channel Television on Wednesday, saying that the bill was transmitted to the parliament earlier in the day.

Senator Enang, however, did not give details of the content of the bill.

The development comes barely 24 hours after the National Council of State approved the sum of N27,000, which the Federal Government, however, said it would increase to N30,000 for its workers.

Dr Chris Ngige, had said on Tuesday that states were at liberty to augment the new agreement as they see fit.

Although there were exemptions for private and public organisations employing less than 25 workers to pay the minimum of N18,000.