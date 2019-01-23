Senate Confirms Modibbo Tukur As NFIU Director

Channels Television  
Updated January 23, 2019

Senate Passes Electoral Act Amendment Bill As Saraki Anticipates Buhari’s Assent

 

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mr Modibbo Tukur as the Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

He was confirmed on Wednesday after being screened by the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crime.

Read Also: President Buhari Nominates Modibbo Tukur As Director Of NFIU

President Buhari had forwarded the nomination of Mr Tukur to the Senate for confirmation in a letter dated January 7, 2019.

The nomination was in accordance with the provision of Section 5(1) of the NFIU Act 2018.

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, advised the new NFIU Director to be neutral and professional while performing his assignment.

Tukur, from Adamama State, is a holder of Master of Science (MSc) degree in International Business.



More on Local

Senate To Investigate Alleged Malfunction Of Arik Aircraft

‘We Will Regain Our Status As Africa’s Top Recipient Of FDI’ – Atiku

Lassa Fever Claims Four Lives In Plateau

Council Of State Doesn’t Have Powers To Fix Salaries, Wages – ULC

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV