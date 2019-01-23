Senate Confirms Modibbo Tukur As NFIU Director

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Mr Modibbo Tukur as the Director of the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

He was confirmed on Wednesday after being screened by the Senate Committee on Anti-corruption and Financial Crime.

President Buhari had forwarded the nomination of Mr Tukur to the Senate for confirmation in a letter dated January 7, 2019.

The nomination was in accordance with the provision of Section 5(1) of the NFIU Act 2018.

In his remarks, the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, advised the new NFIU Director to be neutral and professional while performing his assignment.

Tukur, from Adamama State, is a holder of Master of Science (MSc) degree in International Business.