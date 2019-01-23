Why Special Election Investigation Team Was Instituted – Police

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nigeria Police Force Wednesday said it has set up a Special Election Investigation Team to look into all electoral offences, evens as the polls draw closer.

ACP Frank Mba, police spokesman made this know Wednesday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

Mba said the Special Election Investigation Team (SEIT) is just an Adhoc investigation team.

“Its mandate is a very narrow mandate, it’s going to be focused exclusively on electoral offences, offences that we anticipate may be committed in the run up to the elections, during the elections or post the elections,” Mba noted.

He further informed that the SEIT will be disbanded as soon as the elections are over.

The police PRO said the reason the team was set up is to ensure effectiveness in the handling, investigations, processing and prosecution of offences that might be committed during the elections.

Mba said while the force hopes that Nigerians do not commit offences during the elections, it is imperative that the police is “forward thinking and strategic”.

He said the team will be domiciled under the control of the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the force investigation and intelligence department.

The police image maker noted that the team will work in partnership with the legal department of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).