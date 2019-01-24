BREAKING: Ex-INEC Officials Found Guilty Of N264.88m Money Laundering

January 24, 2019

Two former officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kwara State have been found guilty of money laundering offences.

Mr Christian Nwosu and Tijani Bashir were found guilty of nine counts bordering on money laundering to the tune of N264, 880,000.

The case has been adjourned till Friday for sentencing.

However, one of the accused persons, Nwosu, was absent in court.

