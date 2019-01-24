Imo APC Faction: Hope Uzodinma Reacts To Expulsion From Party

The Imo State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator Hope Uzodinma has reacted to the purported expulsion by a faction of the party led by Daniel Nwafor.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday in Owerri, the state capital, the Director of the Hope Uzodinma Campaign Organisation, Kingsley Ononuju said that the faction led by Daniel Nwafor is not recongised by the national body of the APC, “As they have been suspended by the National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole weeks ago which led to the national party setting up a caretaker committee in the state”.

He described the action as a mere propaganda, maintaining that Senator Uzodinma remains the APC Governorship Candidate in the state and one to beat in the governorship race.

Senator Uzodinma was earlier in the day expelled by a faction of the party on the basis of alleged inordinate and anti-party activities.

Chairman of the faction, Daniel Nwafor explained that the purported expulsion of the APC governorship candidate was sequel to the recommendation of a disciplinary committee set up to investigate his alleged anti-party activities.