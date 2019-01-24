Seven Killed In Niger As Car Rams Into Trailer

Seven persons have been confirmed killed in a road crash that occurred at Kampanin Doruwa in Paikoro local government area of Niger State.

The accident involving a Golf Wagon and a trailer occurred at about 6:00 in the evening.

A team of the Joint Taskforce covering MINNA Kwakuti axis on patrol came across the accident.

The leader of the team who declined to mention his name said information gathered showed the accident was due to wrongful overtaking and overspeeding.

The Golf with Number plate DKA 859 ZP was carrying seven passengers from Suleja to Minna and collided with the oncoming trailer with Registration Number DBT 575 XA

Seven of the passengers have been confirmed dead by medical doctors at the General Hospital Minna.

The remains of the victims have been deposited at the Minna General Hospital by the JTF team.

When contacted, the FRSC Public Relations Officer in Niger State, Habibu Egigogo declined to give details on the accident as he claimed it was not within his power to do so.