BREAKING: Trump Announces Deal To Reopen US Government

President Donald Trump Friday announced a deal with opposition Democrats to temporarily reopen the US federal government, shut down for a record five weeks by a bitter row over funding for a US-Mexico border wall.

“We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” Trump said. “In a short while, I will sign a bill to open our government for three weeks, until February 15.”

READ ALSO: Ex-Trump Adviser Stone Indicted In Mueller Probe

While defending his wall project, Trump made no firm announcement regarding his demand for $5.7 billion to fund the border wall — a key campaign promise to his right-wing base.

AFP