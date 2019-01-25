BREAKING: Trump Announces Deal To Reopen US Government

Channels Television  
Updated January 25, 2019
US President Donald Trump speaks about the government shutdown on January 25, 2019, from the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC. Trump says will sign bill to reopen the government until February 15. Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP

 

President Donald Trump Friday announced a deal with opposition Democrats to temporarily reopen the US federal government, shut down for a record five weeks by a bitter row over funding for a US-Mexico border wall.

“We have reached a deal to end the shutdown and reopen the federal government,” Trump said. “In a short while, I will sign a bill to open our government for three weeks, until February 15.”

READ ALSO:  Ex-Trump Adviser Stone Indicted In Mueller Probe

While defending his wall project, Trump made no firm announcement regarding his demand for $5.7 billion to fund the border wall — a key campaign promise to his right-wing base.

AFP

 



More on World News

Ex-Trump Adviser Stone Indicted In Mueller Probe

More Than 350 Protesters Detained In Venezuela This Week – UN

BREAKING: 75 Countries Launch WTO Talks Towards Global E-Commerce Rules

One Killed In Double Blasts In Northeast China

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV