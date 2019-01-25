General Elections: Court Barrs Zamfara APC From Fielding Candidates

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has barred the All Progressives Congress, from fielding candidates in the forthcoming general elections in Zamfara State.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu who gave the ruling on Friday following a suit filed by the APC challenging the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a letter dated October 9, 2018, INEC had barred the party from fielding candidates in the state for failing to conduct its primaries within the stipulated time.

Dissatisfied with the Commission’s decision, the APC in a suit, prayed the court to declare the letter null and void, with regards to the provisions of sections 31(1) and 86(2), (3) and (4) of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

But the judge today, upheld the decision of the Commission, saying it is in tandem with the law adding that it would help to instill discipline in political parties.