Newton Undergoes Minor Surgery To Fix Shoulder Problem

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton underwent arthroscopic surgery on Thursday to repair his right throwing arm.

The 29-year-old American decided to have the minor surgical procedure after being hampered by the shoulder problem during the regular season.

The NFL club said the surgery was “successfully” performed by team doctors, but they did not say when the quarterback could begin throwing footballs again.

This is not the first time Newton has had a shoulder operation. Two years ago he underwent surgery for a more serious torn rotator cuff injury.

Newton struggled this season with right shoulder problems that limited his ability to throw the ball downfield. On several occasions, the Panthers used backup Taylor Heinicke to throw long bomb passes because of Newton’s shoulder problem.

The Panthers finished 7-9 in 2018 and out of playoffs after starting the season 6-2.

Newton threw for 3,385 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

