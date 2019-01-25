PDP Rejects Moves To Increase VAT, Says Buhari’s Administration Is Insensitive

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the party’s Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) have rejected the plans by the Federal Government to increase the Value Added Tax on some items in the course of the year

According to the PDP and its campaign organization, the move to increase VAT is anti-people and not in the best interest of Nigerians.

The opposition party said the plan is insensitive on the part of the government.

“President Buhari is aware that the increase in taxes directly results in an increase in the costs of common goods and services on which families depend for survival, yet he is imposing them on the system.

“It is indeed heartrending that at a time other leaders all over the world are seeking ways to lift burdens off the shoulders of their citizens, President Buhari is rather planning to put more burden on Nigerians, if he is allowed to continue in office beyond May 29” PDP said.

The party also alleged that President Buhari lacks the capacity to harness the nation’s resources to create wealth for the benefit of Nigerians, but “harbours the plan to fleece the people with stringent taxes”.

According to a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PPCO spokesman, the PDP claimed that the re-election of President Buhari will “further plunge the nation into hardship”.

It urged Nigerians to vote wisely in the coming elections and ensure that the PDP is voted in, adding that a vote for the opposition will see to a transformation of Nigeria’s economy.