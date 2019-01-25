Buhari Swears-In Acting CJN, Ibrahim Mohammed

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday suspended the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The President, thereafter, appointed Justice Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed as acting CJN.

Justice Mohammed was sworn in at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to the President, the suspension of Justice Onnoghen is based on the request of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), pending the completion of his trial.

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) had accused Justice Onnoghen of failing to declare his assets.

Meanwhile, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, and some members of the President’s cabinet witnessed the swearing in of the acting CJN.

Ministers present include Abubakar Malami (Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation), Audu Ogbeh (Agriculture), Adamu Adamu (Education), and Zainab Ahmed (Finance), among others.

Justice Mohammed hails from Bauchi State.

Highlights of the event are captured in the pictures below;