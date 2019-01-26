BREAKING: Acting CJN Swears In 250 Members Of General Election Tribunals

Updated January 26, 2019

 

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Tanko Mohammed, has sworn in 250 members of the general election tribunals.

At the swearing-in ceremony which took place in Abuja on Saturday, the acting CJN urged the members of the election tribunals to discharge their duties with integrity as well as the fear of God.

Read Also: President Buhari Suspends Onnoghen, Swears In Mohammed As Acting CJN

Details later…



