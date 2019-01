Japan’s Naomi Osaka won the first set of the Australian Open women’s final 7-6 (7/2) against Czech star Petra Kvitova as she attempts to claim back-to-back Grand Slam titles.

There was little between them in the tense 51-minute set. When Kvitova saved two set points at 5-6 it went to a tiebreak, with Osaka racing through it to take the upper hand.