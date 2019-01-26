Pompeo Urges All Nations To End Trade With Venezuela’s Maduro

Channels Television  
Updated January 26, 2019
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during press conference in Amman on April 30, 2018.
STRINGER / AFP

 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday urged all nations to end financial dealings with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as he called for recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaido.

“We hope too that each of those nations will ensure that they disconnect their financial systems from the Maduro regime and allow the assets that belong to the Venezuelan people to go to the rightful governors of that state,” Pompeo told reporters after addressing the United Nations Security Council.



