Southampton Defender Soares Joins Inter Milan On Loan

Southampton defender Cedric Soares has joined Italian side Inter Milan on loan with an option to buy, both clubs confirmed on Saturday.

The 27-year-old Portuguese international has played more than 100 games and scored twice since joining the Premier League side in 2015.

“Cedric Soares is a new Inter player. The 27-year-old defender joins the Nerazzurri on loan from Southampton FC with the option to make the deal permanent,” Inter said in a statement.

Southampton said the “move further helps to achieve Ralph Hasenhuttl’s desire for a leaner squad, with the manager having also overseen the emergence of young right-back Yan Valery, as well as Kayne Ramsay, since his arrival at the club.”

Inter Milan are third in Serie A — 16 points behind leaders Juventus.

