NJC To Hold Emergency Meeting On Monday Over Onnoghen’s Suspension

Channels Television  
Updated January 27, 2019
Onnoghen’s Trial: PDP Alleges Plot To Rig General Elections
Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen (file)

 

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has summoned an emergency meeting over the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The meeting will be held in Abuja by 10am on Monday, January 28.

READ ALSO: Onnoghen: We Reject Any Interference With Our Electoral Process – FG

Sources say neither Onnoghen, whose suspension has become a subject of controversy nor Ibrahim Muhammad, the acting CJN, will be allowed to preside over the meeting.



More on Headlines

Falana Calls For Justice Onnoghen’s Resignation

Onnoghen’s Suspension: Both Executive And Judiciary Have Failed Nigerians — Falana

Onnoghen: We Reject Any Interference With Our Electoral Process – FG

I Have Not Made Any Statement On CJN Onnoghen’s Suspension, Aisha Buhari Tells Nigerians

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV