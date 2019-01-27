NJC To Hold Emergency Meeting On Monday Over Onnoghen’s Suspension

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has summoned an emergency meeting over the suspension of Walter Onnoghen, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).

The meeting will be held in Abuja by 10am on Monday, January 28.

Sources say neither Onnoghen, whose suspension has become a subject of controversy nor Ibrahim Muhammad, the acting CJN, will be allowed to preside over the meeting.