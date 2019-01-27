Palace Knock Tottenham Out Of FA Cup

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their second defeat in English knockout football by a fellow London club in a matter of days as they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Connor Wickham gave the Eagles, 29 points adrift of Spurs in the Premier League, a ninth-minute lead before a penalty by former Tottenham winger Andros Townsend made it 2-0.

Spurs’ Kieran Trippier missed with a penalty before half-time as Tottenham suffered more spot-kick woe following Thursday’s shoot-out defeat by Chelsea in a League Cup semi-final.

AFP