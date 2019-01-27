Palace Knock Tottenham Out Of FA Cup

Updated January 27, 2019
Tottenham Hotspur’s English defender Kieran Trippier (R) reacts after failing to score during the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park in south London on January 27, 2019. Ben STANSALL / AFP

 

Tottenham Hotspur suffered their second defeat in English knockout football by a fellow London club in a matter of days as they lost 2-0 to Crystal Palace in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

Connor Wickham gave the Eagles, 29 points adrift of Spurs in the Premier League, a ninth-minute lead before a penalty by former Tottenham winger Andros Townsend made it 2-0.

Spurs’ Kieran Trippier missed with a penalty before half-time as Tottenham suffered more spot-kick woe following Thursday’s shoot-out defeat by Chelsea in a League Cup semi-final.

