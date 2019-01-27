General Elections: INEC To Deploy 11,000 Security Personnel To Adamawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has said that about 11,000 security personnel are required to man the 4102 voting points for next month’s general elections in Adamawa state.

This was disclosed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state Kassim Gaidam, while declaring open a two-day training programme for security agencies that will be involved in the election processes.

The training is to educate high-level officers of the various security agencies with the required knowledge which will be transmitted to other officers at the three senatorial districts in the state.

Gaidam said there is a need for the security personnel to ensure free and fair elections by maintaining a peaceful atmosphere.

The REC, therefore, appealed to security agencies to be cautious and polite in their conduct during the elections.