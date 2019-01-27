Higuain Makes Debuts For Chelsea In FA Cup

Updated January 27, 2019
Chelsea’s Argentinian striker Gonzalo Higuain warms up ahead of the English FA Cup fourth round football match between Chelsea and Sheffield Wednesday at Stamford Bridge in London on January 27, 2019. Adrian DENNIS / AFP

 

New signing Gonzalo Higuain will make his Chelsea debut on Sunday after being named in Maurizio Sarri’s starting XI for the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Argentinian striker was signed on loan until the end of the season from Juventus on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old former Real Madrid and Napoli player will be expected to help Chelsea rediscover their form in front of goal after scoring just five goals in their last six Premier League games.

Higuain, who played the first half of the season on loan at AC Milan, netted a Serie A record 36 goals under Sarri for Napoli in the 2015-16 campaign.

