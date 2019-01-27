Swearing-In Of Election Tribunal Members By Justice Tanko Is Illegal, Says PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the swearing-in of the Election Tribunal members by the new Chief Justice of Nigeria, Mohammed Tanko is illegal.

The party stated this in a statement through its National Publicity Secretary and Director Media and Publicity, Presidential Campaign Organisation, Kola Ologbondiyan.

Justice Tanko on Saturday swore 250 tribunal members for the general elections, but the PDP has described the action as illegal and nullity.

“From Justice Tanko’s first illegal assignment, which is the swearing-in of election tribunal members for the forthcoming elections.

READ ALSO: Acting CJN Swears In 250 Tribunal Members For General Elections

“Nigerians can now see the raison d’etre for his illegal appointment. This action is in itself a nullity and we caution the said members to be reminded of the popular maxim that something cannot be built on nothing”.

The PDP insists that in the face of our law, Justice Tanko cannot function as a Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), as there is no vacancy in that office since the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has no provision for two Chief Justices of Nigeria at any particular time. Justice Walter Onnoghen is still in charge as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The party, therefore, charged Justice Tanko to note that he is allowing himself to be used by forces in their bid to truncate ‘our hard-earned democracy’.

“It is also imperative for Justice Tanko to agree that having allowed himself to be used to desecrate the hallowed temple of justice, his oath of office and oath of allegiance, the only option left for him is to quit the bench”.

The PDP also reminded Justice Tanko of his membership in the panel set up by the National Judicial Council (NJC), which on March 14, 2018, forced Justice Obisike Orji to quit the bench and go on a compulsory retirement, for allowing himself to be sworn in as the Acting Chief Judge of Abia State without the statutory recommendation of the NJC.

However, the “PDP wants President Buhari to know that Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, creed or political leaning, will never allow anybody, no matter how highly placed, to push our nation to the abyss of anarchy”.