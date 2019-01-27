Lafiya Dole Commander Hails Troops In Fight Against Terrorism

Troops of the Operation Lafiya Dole have been commended for displaying professionalism in fighting Boko Haram terrorists in the northeast.

The commendation follows an attack on a military base when the insurgents infiltrated Geidam town of Yobe State on Wednesday at about 5:30 pm, shooting sporadically and causing panic among residents of the area.

In an assessment visit to the town, the acting Commander Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, Brigadier General Mohammed Dala, gave the commendation on Saturday, three days after the attack.

He praised the soldiers for their gallantry and deliberate effort in protecting the civil populace in the town, particularly at the community market.

While directing the immediate replenishment of the troops’ supplies, the Commander assured them that issues of their welfare will always be a top priority.

The Brigadier-General also visited the Emir of Geidam and thereafter had a meeting with officials of other security agencies.

During the meeting, he solicited for their cooperation and synergy in sharing timely information that would enhance the pro-activeness of troops.

According to him, troops will continue to carry out aggressive patrols and offensives to deny Boko Haram and other criminal elements freedom of action.

The Commander further urged the people of Geidam and Yobe state in general, to go about their lawful businesses, as the troops are committed to the protection of lives and property.

Yobe state has been experiencing a series of attacks by the terrorists who had killed many and displaced several others.

Prior to Wednesday’s incident, the terrorists attacked troops stationed in Katarko village of Gujba Local Government Area of the state in December.