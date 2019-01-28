[BREAKING] Onnoghen’s Suspension: Senate Approaches Supreme Court, Cancels Tuesday’s Plenary

The Senate has approached the Supreme Court over the interpretation of the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen.

To this effect, the Senate has therefore cancelled its plenary on Tuesday.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, explained that the Senate earlier on Monday filed a case in the highest court of the land, the Supreme Court, seeking its interpretation on whether President Muhammadu Buhari acted within the provision of the constitution in his suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Hon. Justice Walter Nkannu Onnoghen.

“Or whether the action of the President does amount to usurpation of the powers of the Senate as provided for in Section 292 of the constitution.

“Following the filing of the case, the matter of the suspension of the CJN which is the main issue for which the Senate had planned to reconvene tomorrow, has become subjudiced.

READ ALSO: Senate To Reconvene Tuesday, Debate Onnoghen’s Suspension

“Therefore, in line with the standing rules of the Senate not to debate issues that are already pending before the court, the reconvening of the Senate tomorrow has been put off.

“The previous adjournment of the Senate till February 19, 201,9 stays”.

The Senate was scheduled to reconvene and discuss the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen by President Muhammadu Buhari and the appointment of an acting CJN, Tanko Mohammed.