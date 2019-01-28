Djokovic Tightens Grip On Top Of Rankings, Federer Slides

Novak Djokovic strengthened his grip at the top of the men’s ATP tennis ranking Monday following his destruction of Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final.

An outclassed Nadal, beaten in straight sets in just over two hours, held on to the second spot in the rankings while Roger Federer slipped from third to six places.

Federer, the defending champion, was eliminated in the round of 16 by Greek giant-killer Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev replaces Federer in third position ahead of Juan Martin Del Potro, fourth, who missed the Australian Open.

Despite his early elimination in Melbourne, South African Kevin Anderson, a Wimbledon finalist last year, moved up a spot into fifth.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori, meanwhile, rises two places to seventh after reaching the quarter-finals in Melbourne.

Tsitsipas, eliminated by Nadal in the semi-finals, jumped three places and is knocking on the door of the top 10 in 12th place.

Latest ATP ranking:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,955 pts

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,320

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,475 (+1)

5. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5,060 (+1)

6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,845 (+1)

6. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,600 (-3)

7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,110 (+2)

8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,960

9. John Isner (USA) 3,155 (+1)

10. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,140 (-3)

11. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 2,880

12. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 2,805 (+3)

13. Borna Coric (CRO) 2,605 (-1)

14. Milos Raonic (CAN) 2,250 (+3)

15. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2,225 (-2)

16. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 2,000 (+3)

17. Lucas Pouille (FRA) 1,955 (+14)

18. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 1,955 (+6)

19. Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 1,870 (-1)

20. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 1,835 (-4)

AFP