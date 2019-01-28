NBA To Boycott Court Activities For Two Days Over Onnoghen’s Suspension

The Nigerian Bar Association has declared a two-day boycott of all court matters in protest against the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

The decision is part of the resolution reached at the emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the association in Abuja today.

The two-day boycott will be observed on Tuesday, January 29th and Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

The NBA had condemned the suspension of the CJN by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing the action as unconstitutional.

President Muhammadu Buhari last week suspended Walter Onnoghen and appointed an acting CJN, Mohammed Tanko.