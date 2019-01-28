Onnoghen: Anybody Who Contravenes The Law Should Be Sanctioned – Farouk Aliyu

A former member of the House of Representatives, Farouk Aliyu, says anyone who contravenes the law should be properly sanctioned.

He said this when he made an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday in reaction to the suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

According to him, the CJN himself admitted to the offence and regardless of how close the general elections are, adequate sanctions should be taken.

He said, “We are faced as a nation, with the Chief Justice of a Nation, who has been alleged to have faked or not declared his assets properly & he himself admitted, so you can’t expect the President or the country to look by.

“Should we as a Nation just stand by and allow somebody (the CJN) in his calibre to do what he did and just because of elections?

“Nigerians know and see exactly what is happening, look anybody who contravenes the law should be sanctioned”.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday suspended Mr Onnoghen, who is being tried over allegations of failing to declare his assets.

According to the president, the development was based on the request of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, pending the completion of the trial.

But lawyer and human rights activist, Mike Ozekhome, who was also a guest on the programme (Politics Today) on Monday, stressed that with or without an exparte order, the President has no right to suspend the CJN.

“No, no, no. He does not have the power. Whether on an exparte order or on a motion on notice or even on a court judgement because the powers of appointment and suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria are matters that are governed by the clear provisions of the Constitution,” he said.

“The Only body that has the power to suspend is the NJC and since the Chief Justice is involved, all they need to do is to convene and the Chief Justice will not seat to chair it.

“The CJN occupies a special place like the Chief Judges that I’ve referred to and the grand cadre it’s not just like any judicial officer. For you to remove him or even any other judicial officer, the NJC must meet”.