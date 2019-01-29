Choose Whoever You Like, Buhari Tells Imo APC Supporters

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked supporters to vote whoever they like in the coming general elections.

He told them at the presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State on Tuesday that regardless of party, ethnicity or religion, they should vote for who they want.

“I thank you very much and I want you to please maintain your balance, your senses. Don’t allow intra or inter-party (matters) to remove your sense of responsibility,” the President said.

“Your vote is your vote, choose whoever you like across party and ethnicity and religion. I thank you very much”.

