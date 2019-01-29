Gunmen Kill Five In Attack On Pakistan Police Station

At least five people died and around 25 people were wounded when gunmen blasted their way into a police station in southwestern Pakistan on Tuesday while candidates were sitting for a police entrance exam, officials said.

Initial reports said a group of four gunmen detonated a grenade at the entrance of the deputy police inspector’s office in Loralai district in Balochistan, a volatile southern province which has seen a string of militant attacks.

READ ALSO: Philippines Vows To Crush ‘terrorists’ After Church Bombs Kill 20

They then opened fire on police and candidates taking an exam to join the force, killing four police and one of the candidates.

“Army, Frontier Corps and police are conducting search operations in the area,” said Ataullah, a senior police officer.