INEC Calls For Calm After Fire At LGA Office In Rivers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has called for calm after a fire accident occurred at its office in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the HOD Voter Education and Publicity for the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Edwin Enabor, explained that it was a minor accident.

According to him, contrary to some reports that the incident was caused by hoodlums, it was a result of an electrical fault.

Enabor said, “The management of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Rivers State, wishes to inform the general public about a minor fire incident that occurred at our office in Oyigbo LGA, which investigation has shown that it was caused by an electrical fault and not by hoodlums as insinuated in some quarters.

“We want to assure the public that everything is under control and that our offices across the state are well secured”.

Furthermore, he assured the public that INEC remains committed to ensuring free, fair elections in the state.