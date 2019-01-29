Macron Calls For ‘Humane Solutions’ To Rescue Migrants Stranded Off Italy

French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday there is a need for “humane solutions” to rescue operations in the Mediterranean, citing the case of 47 migrants stranded off Italy’s coast.

Macron called for the group saved on January 19 to be disembarked in the nearest port “in Italy”, which has so far refused to allow the NGO-run rescue ship to dock.

Speaking in Cyprus during a leaders’ summit, Macron pushed for countries to share responsibility for the migrants and said France would play its part.